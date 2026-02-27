Drew Allar Opens Up About Potentially Being Drafted By Browns

For late-round prospects in the NFL Draft, the most important thing, by far, is to land somewhere that provides a legitimate opportunity for playing time. Not only does that allow for a better chance to stick on a roster, but it also provides the possibility of a big contract down the line if that player can produce.

Nowhere is that opportunity more important than at quarterback. If a rookie QB can find a way to succeed, he could set himself up for a lengthy and lucrative career.

So, with that in mind, there might not be any better place to go than to the Cleveland Browns, who have been searching for an answer at the position for a long time. However, quarterback prospect Drew Allar has an additional reason for wanting to wind up there.

Speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where he met with Cleveland, Allar opened up about potentially being drafted by the Browns, which was the team he watched as a kid.

“Drew Allar said he went to every Browns home game growing up and it would be ‘surreal’ to be drafted by them. Knows QB coach Mike Bajakian and had a good informal meeting with the team,” Scott Petrak posted on X.

Allar was named Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2021 while playing for Medina High School. He was also an Ohio State fan growing up, but as a junior, he committed to play at Penn State.

After a successful 2023 college season that included a career-high 25 touchdown passes, Allar had a breakout campaign in 2024. He completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,327 yards and 24 TDs, and rushed for 302 yards and six TDs.

Had he declared for the draft following that season, he may have been a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he wound up as a cautionary tale for returning to school.

Penn State and Allar were already struggling with two straight losses before he suffered a season-ending broken ankle. Coming off a decline in play and a serious injury, he is now seen as a potential Day 3 selection.

Armed with 10 overall picks, the Browns could use one of them to try again to solve their long-running quarterback dilemma once and for all.

