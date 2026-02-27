Top WR Prospect Expresses Interest In Joining Browns

There is one top prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft who has a unique reason for wanting to join the Cleveland Browns. As someone who plays a position of need for Cleveland, that can be seen as a huge bonus.

Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State is considered to be one of the top wide receivers available, competing with Carnell Tate of Ohio State for the distinction of the best in the class. Tyson is a possibility for the Browns with the No. 6 overall pick, or perhaps a little bit later in the first round if they choose to trade down.

As it so happens, his older brother Jaylon Tyson is a guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that is one of the reasons the wide receiver prospect is expressing an interest in joining the Browns.

“[My brother] will just make me more locked in on a day-to-day basis just seeing him. He’s the reason why I have this work ethic. Just to be able to look at him as a pro and see what he does on a day-to-day basis. I feel like it would increase my game even more than he already has,” Tyson said at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

#ASU WR Jordyn Tyson would love playing in the same city as his brother, #Cavs guard Jaylon Tyson, if the #Browns draft him: “He’ll just make me more locked in on a day-to-day basis.” pic.twitter.com/GrBzzGaIho — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 27, 2026

Jordyn Tyson sits at No. 11, three spots behind Tate, in The Athletic’s consensus top 100 draft rankings. So, if the Browns feel wide receiver is the position they need to address with their initial selection, and Tate is off the board, he could be the pick at No. 6.

This past season, Jordyn Tyson was limited to nine games, and because of that hamstring injury, he is not participating in drills at the Combine. In 2024, despite a broken collarbone, he posted 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

He tore his ACL while with Colorado in 2022 and sat out most of the 2023 season while recovering at Arizona State. So, his medical reports from the Combine will play a big role in his draft status.

Jaylon Tyson was a first-round pick (No. 20 overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers after playing at Texas, Texas Tech, and California. He is having a breakout year in his second season, averaging 13.5 points per game and making 36 starts in 55 appearances.

Though the brothers were never even high school teammates, becoming professional stars in the same city in two different sports would be quite a story to share.

NEXT:

Analyst Names 'Perfect' Free Agent Signing For Browns