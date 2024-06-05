Browns Fill 90-Man Roster With Veteran Safety

The Cleveland Browns waived kicker Lucas Havrisik on Tuesday, leaving one spot open on their 90-man roster heading into the team’s mandatory minicamp next week.

Cleveland wasted little time filling the void, however.

The Browns’ official Twitter account announced the signing of veteran safety Brady Breeze as the athlete could potentially serve as a special team specialist for the upcoming 2024 season.

Breeze originally joined the Browns during their rookie minicamp in May, attempting to make the organization through an invited tryout for the team.

While Breeze was not retained after the minicamp, the organization clearly thought enough of Breeze to keep his number handy.

Breeze has been looked at as a specialist for special teams throughout his professional stops – five total now through his first four seasons.

The Tennessee Titans drafted Breeze in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He remained with the team through December before the Titans waived Breeze.

The safety was claimed off waivers by the Detroit Lions, and he played in four games for the franchise during the 2021 season.

Breeze was waived and re-signed by the Lions in 2022, playing on their practice squad throughout that second season.

He played for both the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans’ practice squads in 2023 and became a free agent when his contract expired earlier this year.

At Oregon, Breeze earned First-team All-Conference honors for his special teams work.

Breeze may be remembered best for the 2020 Rose Bowl as the safety recorded 20 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown to earn the game’s defensive MVP honors.

