Browns Announce Extensions For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

After months of speculation as to when the day would arrive, Cleveland Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam have finally made it official.

The Haslams signed off on contract extensions for head coach Kevin Stefanski and Browns GM Andrew Berry.

Cleveland’s official account announced the signing on Twitter with a strong statement from the Haslams about Stefanski and Berry.

“We are proud of what they and the team have achieved, but Kevin and Andrew would be the first to say that Browns fans deserve even more,” the Haslams said in a prepared statement.

The Haslams praised the duo’s collaboration as Cleveland has reached the playoffs two of the past four seasons under Stefanski and Berry.

Berry and Stefanski originally joined the Browns in 2020, leading Cleveland to a record of 37-30.

These past four seasons rank as the highest winning percentage for the franchise since the late 1980s.

The Browns would not be in this position without Berry’s ability to assemble a strong core of players for Stefanski to coach, the Haslams said in the statement.

Stefanski is only the second coach in Cleveland history to record two 11-win seasons, joining NFL Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown in this feat.

The head coach is a two-time Coach of the Year recipient, earning those honors after the 2020 and 2023 seasons.

Berry was praised for signing contract extensions for five players who were drafted by the team before his arrival, showing his ability to retain the talent Cleveland has drafted.

