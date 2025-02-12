Browns Free Agent WR Predicted To Sign With NFC Team

The NFL offseason is gearing up for an exciting start, with free agency set to begin on March 12th.

Teams are preparing for a flurry of trades, veteran cuts, and marquee signings as they hunt for game-changing talent.

In a recent analysis, Ian Valentino, NFL Draft Analyst for The 33rd Team, shared his predictions for the upcoming wide receiver market, including an interesting projection for one Cleveland Browns receiver.

According to Valentino, Elijah Moore could find himself wearing New York Giants blue next season.

He suggests that teams will evaluate Moore’s worth based on his career averages of 540 yards and 2.5 touchdowns per season and consider his potential for greater production in a new system.

“Just 25 years old and competent as a vertical slot target and possession option with a low career drop rate of only 5.2 percent, Moore raises the floor of a unit. Looking at the New York Giants’ barren receiving corps outside of Malik Nabers reveals a group that has to be overhauled. The only other notable talent in the room might be Wan’Dale Robinson, who is a small slot merchant,” Valentino said.

Moore’s journey through four NFL seasons has been a story of untapped potential.

His efficiency peaked in 2023 when Joe Flacco became Cleveland’s quarterback, allowing Moore to move outside and display his deep-threat abilities.

However, 2024 saw him return primarily to slot duties, where he performed reliably but failed to make the explosive impact many had anticipated.

While Moore finished third in receptions for the Cleveland Browns last season with 61 catches, his overall impact fell short of expectations.

Despite possessing game-breaking speed and playmaking ability, he managed just 538 receiving yards and struggled to create big plays downfield.

His yards per catch took a concerning dip from 10.8 in 2023 to 8.8 in 2024.

Nevertheless, Moore’s natural talent and explosive potential could make him an attractive target in free agency.

Turning only 25 years of age in March, teams might see him as a player who simply needs the right system to unlock his full capabilities.

