Analyst Was In Disbelief About QB Suggestion For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a void at the quarterback position heading into 2025.

Deshaun Watson started last year for the Browns, but the quarterback suffered a season-ending injury in October as he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

In January, the Browns revealed that Watson had re-ruptured that tendon, and he is now expected to miss most of the upcoming campaign.

Veteran Jameis Winston has yet to be re-signed by the organization, leaving only Dorian Thompson-Robinson as the only healthy quarterback on the Browns’ roster.

Cleveland has not indicated whether it will use its No. 2 overall draft pick to select a quarterback, forcing analysts to predict whether the Browns will enter the free agency marketplace to sign a potential starter for the upcoming season.

Several names have been floated throughout the process, and one in particular has been mentioned multiple times on Browns’ radio shows.

Analyst Ken Carman has had enough of his callers’ suggestions that Cleveland should sign free agent quarterback Justin Fields, and he shared his disbelief that the quarterback’s name continues to be mentioned as a potential replacement for the Browns on Wednesday.

“Oh my God in Heaven! Justin Fields. I don’t get it with some of you guys … The Justin Fields’ stuff, you guys are nuts,” Carman said.

Carman said he did not understand why coaches continue to be blamed for Fields’ inability to shine in the NFL, and the analyst rhetorically asked why callers believed Cleveland’s coaches could produce better results than previous staffs.

Fields was a first-round draft pick in 2021, and the player has been inconsistent during his 50-game career, Carman added.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Would Have 'Zero Risk' In Drafting 1 QB