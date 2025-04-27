Browns Get Concerning Analysis For Drafting Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster deal, trading out of the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft.

Cleveland orchestrated the deal with the Jaguars, swapping this year’s first-round selections for a package that included another second-round pick and Jacksonville’s first-rounder in 2026.

With the No. 5 pick, the Browns selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, a player many believed to be among the top prospects in this year’s draft.

Analyst Pete Prisco does believe that Graham can have an immediate impact for the Browns.

Still, Prisco offered a concerning take for the defensive tackle.

“Cleveland has been looking to upgrade inside for a long time. Graham will help that. But I am not sure how dominant he can be because of his size. I like him. I don’t love him,” Prisco said.

Graham was a force for the Wolverines during his three-year career with the Big Ten school.

He helped Michigan’s defense rank among the best over the last three seasons, adding 108 tackles and nine sacks to the team’s totals during 39 games.

The defensive tackle was the second-highest pure defensive prospect taken, falling two spots behind Penn State defender Abdul Carter after the New York Giants made him the No. 3 pick this year.

Graham’s selection continues a trend for Browns GM Andrew Berry.

It’s the second consecutive year that Berry has made a defensive tackle the team’s highest selection in the draft after Cleveland picked former Ohio State tackle Mike Hall Jr. with their second-round selection in 2024.

