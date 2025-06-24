Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Key Defender

The Cleveland Browns’ defense didn’t live up to expectations last season and was certainly a reason why the team went 3-14 despite coming into the season with playoff expectations.

While the league-worst offense has gotten most of the flak for that 14-loss season, a healthy and improved defense could make their lives easier, especially if Alex Wright is back in the mix after playing just four games last season due to a torn triceps.

Wright recently provided an update to Cleveland.com and said he is feeling great and used the time off to get bigger, stronger, and faster than he has ever been.

“Physically I’ve been stronger than ever,” Wright said. “I feel like I haven’t lost a step. … It was about eight months since I took a team rep. So just for that, to get that under my belt, I mean, I feel happy to be out here. I feel better than what I was before. I came back bigger, stronger, faster than I was. So I mean, I feel the arm is not an issue. My tricep(s) is not an issue no more. I’m saying that right now. Other than that, I just plan on finishing what I started.”

Wright recorded five sacks in what was a bit of a breakout campaign in 2023, but he failed to build upon that production last year due to the injury, recording just one sack in his four games.

Cleveland desperately needs somebody to step up and deliver consistent sack production outside of Myles Garrett, as Za’Darius Smith’s five sacks last year ranked second on the team, and he was the only player to record more than three sacks on the team other than Garrett.

Wright is still just 24 and is close to free agency, so he has plenty of incentive to have a breakout season and solidify that No. 2 pass-rusher role next to one of the best in the game.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Cut Ties With Veteran QB