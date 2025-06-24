Browns Urged To Cut Ties With Veteran QB

Heading into an NFL season, you’ll often see at least a few teams with a 2-man quarterback competition in training camp, but the Cleveland Browns are pushing the limits by having four QBs compete for that coveted Week 1 job.

It’s an interesting quarterback room featuring two veterans and two rookies, though one analyst is on board with cutting ties with one of those veterans to make this situation a bit clearer.

During a recent episode of Overtime on 92.3 The Fan, Nick Pedone said he doesn’t understand where Kenny Pickett fits into this situation and isn’t convinced things are going to work out for him in Cleveland.

“I’m not convinced it’s not going to work out, I just think that’s the clunkiest scenario—is Kenny Pickett in general. I don’t really understand where he fits in here. I think the path is probably Joe Flacco as your starter, then bridge to Shedeur [Sanders] or Dillon Gabriel, whichever one looks better. Kenny Pickett is just a little bit lost on me because I don’t really understand where he fits from Day 1. I’ve never really seen him play elite-level quarterback, at best,” Pedone said.

"I just think that's the clunkiest scenario, Kenny Pickett, in general…I think the clunkiest situation is Joe Flacco. He's not going to be your QB next year." ➡️ @NickPedone12 & @anthonyalandt on the ideal #Browns QB scenario this season 🏈 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/YdoAPfdlGt pic.twitter.com/aNP4mecPBs — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 21, 2025

It’s fair to assume that the veterans will bridge the gap to the rookies later in the season, especially considering how brutal the first half of the schedule is.

It doesn’t make a ton of sense to have two bridge quarterbacks, which is why many have wondered if either Pickett or Joe Flacco will be traded to a QB-needy team that potentially suffers an injury ahead of Week 1.

Cleveland traded a fifth-round pick for Pickett, and both he and the Browns have been adamant that he’ll have every chance to compete for the starting role, which puts the team in a bit of a pickle.

There is still plenty of time for this situation to play itself out, and it’ll be intriguing to see if a trade is in the cards to help provide a bit more clarity.

