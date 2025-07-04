Browns Get High Praise For Key Offseason Move

The Cleveland Browns quietly made one of the more intriguing moves of the offseason when they acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

A first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft, he arrived with championship experience from his time backing up Jalen Hurts.

Months later, the transaction is drawing significant praise from analyst Jeff Kerr, who included the trade as one of the top 12 offseason deals.

“The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick. When the Browns traded for Pickett, he was expected to compete for the starting quarterback job and be a front-runner for the job,” Kerr wrote. “While that remains true, the Browns signed Joe Flacco and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders since the Pickett trade. Pickett will be in a long-running training camp battle for a starting job on an offense that traded down in the draft and passed on selecting Travis Hunter.”

Despite an inconsistent tenure with the Steelers, the Browns believed Pickett possesses untapped potential.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have flourished with fresh opportunities, creating optimism that head coach Kevin Stefanski can find similar success with Pickett.

The Browns’ ongoing quarterback competition also features veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

However, Pickett received considerable first-team repetitions during organized team activities and minicamp sessions.

NFL sources suggest the Browns are committed to providing him every opportunity to secure the starting position ahead of Flacco.

Evaluators have praised Pickett’s mobility as a significant asset that could provide advantages in Stefanski’s scheme.

While Flacco remains the early favorite to start the season opener, Pickett’s upside and youth make him an attractive candidate for the franchise’s long-term plans.

