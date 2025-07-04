Shedeur Sanders Shows Off Accuracy In Offseason Workout

The Cleveland Browns continue to explore all their options at quarterback.

In the meantime, the players have to keep grinding before getting back together.

With that in mind, Shedeur Sanders packed his bags and went to Florida, and, as shown by 305 Sports on X, he’s displaying his elite accuracy while working with trainer Darrell Colbert.

Shedeur is GRINDING at THE CRIB 😤🌴 @ShedeurSanders @SelectQb Shedeur Sanders put in work in Miami alongside his trainer @DarrellColbert7. Trained at Immaculata La Salle HS. pic.twitter.com/aXKdMIOw7n — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) July 3, 2025

Of course, everybody looks great in offseason drills, and Sanders doesn’t even have pads on, so the video should be taken with a grain of salt.

Nevertheless, it’s not necessarily meaningless.

There has been plenty of talk about Sanders, so it’s nice to see that he’s working on what matters.

Sanders enters the league with major question marks, and just when it seemed like he was starting to turn the narrative around, he was tangled up in a minor scandal for going significantly over the speed limit twice.

Sanders is most likely fourth on the Browns’ QB depth chart, so he was already in a tough spot.

As such, he needs to be almost perfect for the team to even consider giving him first-team reps, at least early on.

He might get that chance at some point this season, but that will most likely require that the other three quarterbacks — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel — get injured or play so poorly the Browns don’t have another choice.

