Browns Get Interesting News For Their Week 11 Matchup

With the Cleveland Browns needing all the breaks they can get, it looks like fate might shine on them.

While the team is preparing for their game against the Buffalo Bills, they got some interesting news.

The news follows weather reports showing Buffalo getting 3-6 feet of snow.

So what is this news, and will this help the Browns?

Reports Have The Game Being Moved To Detroit

With a blizzard set to hit the New York area, the NFL is moving the Browns/Bills game to Detroit, Michigan.

Report the game has been moved to Detroit https://t.co/8Njhz885tQ — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 17, 2022

While this isn’t what the Bills want, as they now lose home-field advantage, while it’s not a total loss for them.

However, the move hurts the Browns, who could have taken advantage of the conditions.

With the Browns having a set of premier running backs, a snow game gives them the edge.

While the Bills have a running game, the player putting up most of the rushing yards is Josh Allen.

With the Bills having to rely on their quarterback for rushing production, the Browns had the edge in a snow game.

However, they now must take advantage of the new venue, and the recent mistakes of Allen, to win this game.

While this isn’t what the team was preparing for, they now must focus on keeping Allen off his game.

If Myles Garrett and the Browns secondary work together, they can find success in Detroit.

With the weather throwing this game a curveball, it’s up to the Browns to throw one to Allen and the Bills.