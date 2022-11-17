Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife’s Reaction To Buffalo Snow

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are relatable to most soon-to-be new parents.

Carly is due with the couple’s first child (a son) in December.

In her nesting mode, she is naturally growing concerned about the extreme snow forecasted for the Browns game in Buffalo this weekend.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

She outlined her conversation with Wyatt about the Buffalo snow.

It went as follows:

Me: (pregnant and anxious @ all times) I’m worried about y’all traveling to Buffalo in the snow!! Won’t it be awful playing in that weather? What do you think will happen with the game??

Wyatt: *unbothered* “I like playing in the elements.” — Carly Teller (@carlyteller) November 17, 2022

An Unbothered Wyatt Is Good News

Teller has been dealing with a nagging calf injury.

Even though Wyatt Teller's return from a 3-week calf injury lasted only 11 plays in Miami, he will practice today (probably limited). — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 16, 2022

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The fact that he is unbothered by the weather indicates that he feels good enough to play in them.

Buffalo’s Weather Could Be Unprecedented

Forecasts vary, and some indicate as much as six feet of snow could fall in Buffalo before the game.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is forecast a mere 36-48″ in comparison.

Wow!! This just keeps getting better! If you’re a snow lover of course… #Buffalo pic.twitter.com/yfghayF6py — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) November 16, 2022

This is obviously a fluid situation.

Theories that the Browns may alter their travel plans and get to Buffalo before Saturday or that the game could potentially be moved to Detroit are circulating, but nothing official has happened yet.

#Browns are scheduled to fly Buffalo on Saturday. Bigger issue may be getting #Bills out of town with snow worsening. Would imagine league will make call at some point today. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) November 17, 2022

The NFL is in communication with both teams and continues to monitor the ever-changing forecast.

Tom Withers believes a decision could be made sometime on Thursday about the location and status of this game.