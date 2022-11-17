Browns Nation

Wyatt Teller Responds To His Wife’s Reaction To Buffalo Snow

By

Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller and his wife Carly are relatable to most soon-to-be new parents.

Carly is due with the couple’s first child (a son) in December.

In her nesting mode, she is naturally growing concerned about the extreme snow forecasted for the Browns game in Buffalo this weekend.

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

 

Carly’s Tweet

She outlined her conversation with Wyatt about the Buffalo snow.

It went as follows:

“Me: (pregnant and anxious @all times) I’m worried about y’all traveling to Buffalo in the snow!! Won’t it be awful playing in that weather? What do you think will happen with the game??”

“Wyatt: *unbothered* I like playing in the elements.”

 

An Unbothered Wyatt Is Good News

Teller has been dealing with a nagging calf injury.

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

The fact that he is unbothered by the weather indicates that he feels good enough to play in them.

Buffalo’s Weather Could Be Unprecedented

Forecasts vary, and some indicate as much as six feet of snow could fall in Buffalo before the game.

The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is forecast a mere 36-48″ in comparison.

This is obviously a fluid situation.

Theories that the Browns may alter their travel plans and get to Buffalo before Saturday or that the game could potentially be moved to Detroit are circulating, but nothing official has happened yet.

The NFL is in communication with both teams and continues to monitor the ever-changing forecast.

Tom Withers believes a decision could be made sometime on Thursday about the location and status of this game.

 

