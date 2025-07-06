Browns Get Legend’s Support About New Stadium

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a seismic shift that will reshape the franchise’s future.

Within a few years, the team will leave its lakefront home for a state-of-the-art facility in Brook Park, marking one of the most significant moves in recent NFL history.

As the team begins this transition, one voice stands strong in support: Browns legend Hanford Dixon.

Known for his passion and legacy, Dixon recently shared his full support of the move, signaling a unified step toward a bold future.

“The Cleveland Browns, I wish, and I kinda hope that they would’ve stayed in downtown Cleveland, but I get it. It’s okay. I don’t care where you put them in Ohio. I’m still going to the game. I’m still going to be there. I’m still going to watch them. I’m gonna be right there, front and center, rooting for the Cleveland Browns,” Dixon said on his podcast.

.@HanfordDixon29 is showing up for #Browns games no matter where they're located. #DawgPound "I don't care where you put them in Ohio, I'm still going to the game." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/zB1MaG0Ran pic.twitter.com/Zu1IStOJBQ — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 3, 2025

The Browns icon’s perspective reflects the loyalty that defines Browns supporters, regardless of geographic changes.

The upcoming New Huntington Bank Field represents far more than a simple relocation.

Set to open in 2029, this $2.4 billion project will transform the Browns’ operational capabilities while creating new opportunities for the region.

The facility will become the AFC North’s first domed stadium, capable of hosting major events throughout the year.

Located just 20 minutes from downtown Cleveland, the 70,000-seat venue is designed to attract Super Bowls, NCAA Final Fours, and major concerts.

This versatility positions the Browns to generate revenue streams beyond traditional football operations.

The project has drawn criticism from some officials, including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, who questioned the economic impact on downtown businesses.

However, Browns ownership views the move as essential for long-term competitiveness.

Backed by $600 million in public funding and substantial investment from the Haslam Sports Group, the stadium represents growth rather than abandonment.

For supporters like Dixon, geography matters less than franchise loyalty.

