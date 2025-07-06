Analyst Predicts Which QB Will Start For Browns

A four-way quarterback competition has emerged for the Cleveland Browns featuring veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski maintains that the starting job remains wide open, but the speculation continues to intensify as training camp approaches.

Bryant McFadden, a former cornerback, said he believes NFL experience will likely determine Cleveland’s Week 1 starter.

“I do believe, personally, Week 1, Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback. But the question mark is, how will the depth chart look after Joe Flacco? We don’t expect to see Cleveland win a lot of ball games. If that’s the case, eventually, we will see QB 2, whoever that is, get an opportunity to start. Throughout OTAs, minicamps, the talk of the town was Shedeur Sanders,” McFadden said.

🔥 Browns QBs. @BMac_SportsTalk talks Joe Flacco & Shedeur Sanders "We really don't expect the Browns to win a lot of football games. I believe Week 1 Flacco will start. The talk of the town was Shedeur Sanders" 📽️ @CBSSports https://t.co/mSrBtYCrzU pic.twitter.com/vAgG3MAonX — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 3, 2025

Flacco returns to Cleveland at age 40 after playing last season for the Indianapolis Colts. He is the only quarterback on the roster with proven success under Stefanski’s system.

His remarkable late-season run, which helped the Browns to the playoffs and earned him Comeback Player of the Year for the 2023 season, still resonates with the fan base.

However, minicamp reports indicated his practice repetitions were limited, and his consistency has shown some decline.

Pickett took most of the first-team snaps during organized team activities, though he has yet to establish a clear advantage over his competitors.

The real intrigue surrounds Sanders, who, despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has generated significant buzz throughout the offseason.

Sanders posted impressive numbers during open practices, reportedly completing 77.4 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns across five sessions.

His composure in the pocket, accuracy on deep throws, and grasp of the offensive system drew praise from coaches and observers.

The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals to open their season, a game that will reveal the long-awaited quarterback decision.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Calls For Browns Rookie To Start 'Right Away'