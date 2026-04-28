Another Team’s Draft Pick May Have Did Browns A Massive Favor

The Cleveland Browns could have felt some level of disappointment, and maybe even panic, when the Tennessee Titans surprisingly selected Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With wide receiver as one of their primary needs, the Browns had been linked to Tate at No. 6 overall throughout much of the pre-draft process.

Meanwhile, Tennessee had not been seriously mentioned as a possible landing spot for Tate. However, when the Arizona Cardinals took running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, the Titans stayed on the offensive side of the ball and chose Tate, maybe as their fallback option.

That scenario had great benefit for the Browns, who were no longer forced to decide between Tate and their other glaring need at offensive lineman. So, based on the way the board was playing out, Cleveland ultimately traded down to No. 9 overall and was still able to get the tackle it needed in Spencer Fano.

Analyst Ken Carman recently explained how the Titans’ draft decision worked in the Browns’ favor, and that Cleveland and Fano should be grateful that it did.

“I think the Tennessee Titans did us all a favor. I think the Tennessee Titans did Spencer Fano a favor. I can’t be more thankful of the Tennessee Titans than I ever have been that they took Carnell Tate No. 4 overall. We don’t have to say it for the rest of our careers, that Carnell Tate was there at No. 6, no matter what. I think it’s so much easier for a general fan to look at Spencer Fano. I think a lot of people really fell in love with his personality over the weekend,” Carman said.

"The Tennessee Titans did us all a favor. The Tennessee Titans did Spencer Fano a favor. I can't be more thankful that they took Carnell Tate No. 4 overall." 🚨@KenCarman says the Titans drafting Carnell Tate actually helped the #Browns pic.twitter.com/2Nh5XFHO6C — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 28, 2026

Tennessee’s selection of Tate set off a chain reaction of decisions that resulted in Cleveland drafting Fano. First, the Browns had to rule out the perceived second-best wide receiver in the class, Jordyn Tyson, at No. 6. Then, Cleveland determined it could comfortably trade that pick to the Kansas City Chiefs and still be able to select a player it wanted, be it Fano, Tyson, or potentially offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

After the Chiefs took cornerback Mansoor Delane at No. 6, the Washington Commanders selected linebacker Sonny Styles at No. 7, and the New Orleans Saints chose Tyson at No. 8. Just as Browns general manager Andrew Berry likely hoped, Fano and Mauigoa were still on the board at No. 9.

The Browns then were able to select KC Concepcion at No. 24, and Denzel Boston in the second round at No. 39, doubly satisfying their need for a wide receiver and emerging with one of the best sets of top-three selections in the entire draft.

NEXT:

Browns Draft Pick Is Earning High Praise Around The NFL