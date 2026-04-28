Andrew Berry Laid Out Exactly How QB Battle Will Be Decided

It took until the sixth round and the 182nd pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for the Cleveland Browns to add a quarterback this offseason. Despite that, Taylen Green is unlikely to earn much, if any, playing time this year, but the Arkansas product could still have a secure role within the organization.

With the competition for the starting job already underway at voluntary offseason workouts, reports suggest that veteran Deshaun Watson is making a strong early impression. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel remain involved as they try to chart a course for the second season of their NFL careers.

General manager Andrew Berry is speaking out about the Browns’ QB plans, with another four-man setup on the horizon.

“We’ve preached competition since we’ve been here, and that’ll hold true in the quarterback room. We’re looking for performance. I hate to make it that simple, but that’s what it’s about ultimately. I think you all know that we’d like to keep at least three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster and another on the practice squad, so we want to make sure we have talent and depth at the position,” Berry said.

"We're looking for performance, I hate to make it that simple, that's what it's about ultimately," – Browns GM Andrew Berry on the QB competition. WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/hHYYGNvbZA https://t.co/GkjpBdzh5v pic.twitter.com/pblQEs2yEB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 28, 2026

Last preseason, the Browns held an uninspiring four-man quarterback competition among veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookies Gabriel and Sanders under former head coach Kevin Stefanski. Pickett was traded before the regular season began, Flacco was benched after four games, Gabriel was the starter until he was sidelined with a concussion, and Sanders finished the season making the final seven starts. Meanwhile, Watson sat out the entire year while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Todd Monken would not be blamed if he wanted a situation with more clarity heading into his first season as an NFL head coach. Instead, he has vowed to hold another open competition, though he admits the reps will not be divided evenly during it.

What that means for Watson and Sanders, in particular, is anybody’s guess. Each has been seen as the worthy or more deserving leader in the competition already, with Gabriel a potential trade departure and Green a developmental player.

Regardless, it may not matter much after this season anyway, because the Browns could be looking for their franchise quarterback of the future in the talent-laden 2027 NFL Draft, with a class led by Arch Manning. So, this competition may in fact be for the long-term backup to next year’s rookie starter.

Until then, Watson and Sanders, and perhaps Gabriel, will jockey for status on the depth chart and the right to be behind center in Week 1.

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Former Browns WR Signs With UFL Team