Former Browns WR Signs With UFL Team

Sometimes, the path to a successful NFL career takes several twists and turns before it finally works out. Staying involved in the game is one way to ensure that any future opportunity does not pass by.

It is especially difficult for an undrafted free agent, who has to struggle to make his mark from the first day he arrives with a team. Even though the Cleveland Browns would seem to offer plenty of chances to make an impression, based on their lack of success in recent seasons, it doesn’t always work out that way.

According to James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, one former Browns wide receiver will be moving on elsewhere, as Kaden Davis is signing with the Houston Gamblers of the UFL.

“NEWS: The Houston Gamblers are signing WR Kaden Davis, per source. Davis has been on a few NFL rosters, most recently with the Browns. Spent time in the USFL w/ the Michigan Panthers,” Larsen posted.

NEWS: The Houston #Gamblers are signing WR Kaden Davis, per source. Davis has been on a few NFL rosters, most recently with the #Browns. Spent time in the USFL w/ the Michigan Panthers. Versatile add for this @UFLGamblers offense. #UFL pic.twitter.com/97oMJvN0zh — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) April 28, 2026

Davis played at Northwest Missouri State after spending time at Butler Community College, and he originally joined the NFL with the Denver Broncos during the 2022 season. He remained on their practice squad and has persevered on that journey since, including stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions before eventually returning to Denver.

Davis was signed by the Browns in December 2024 and got into the final game of that season as a kickoff returner. He posted an impressive average of 35.7 yards on his three returns and played 15 offensive snaps, with 11 on special teams, against the Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, after almost making the 53-man roster, he appeared in two games for Cleveland, with one kickoff return for 28 yards in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, and then playing one offensive snap with nine on special teams against the Ravens in Week 11. He stayed on the practice squad until he was released this January.

After working out for the Tennessee Titans this offseason, Davis will return to the UFL, where he had 83 receiving yards, 333 return yards, and two touchdowns for Michigan in the 2023 season. This season, Houston is 2-3 and has scored the fewest points in the league.

If Davis can show something with his new team, a return to the NFL would not be out of the question.

NEXT:

Another Team's Draft Pick May Have Did Browns A Massive Favor