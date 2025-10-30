Browns Getting Overlooked Ahead Of Jets Matchup

The Cleveland Browns don’t play this week.

They will have their bye to rest and restore their bodies ahead of their Week 10 road game against the New York Jets.

The Jets, who are also on their bye, rallied to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 to get their first win of the season.

Now, despite having more wins than the Jets, oddsmakers have the Browns as underdogs ahead of the game, as shown by Nick Pedone.

The Cleveland Browns opened as betting underdogs to the New York Jets. via @FanDuel @BIGPLAY pic.twitter.com/13hZrz0W4f — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) October 29, 2025

That might make sense to a degree, given that the Jets will be at home and that their offense took off against the Bengals.

That being said, as bad as the Browns have looked in most of their losses, they’ve been a better team overall.

For starters, it’s hard to envision Jets QB Justin Fields putting up big numbers against the Browns’ elite defense.

More than that, New York has struggled to stop many of its opponents.

Of course, it’s a matchup between two struggling teams, and the betting line shows that it will be a toss-up.

With the trade deadline approaching, the Jets are expected to be sellers, unlike the Browns.

That could shift the odds in favor of Cleveland, depending on whether New York moves on from its top players, including running back Breece Hall.

Hopefully, this line will motivate the Browns to prove the doubters wrong.

