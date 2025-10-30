Shedeur Sanders Hints At ‘Big’ Potential Role With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are getting a much-needed breather.

They dropped another big game in Week 8, losing to the New England Patriots on the road.

Once again, Dillon Gabriel didn’t look like a potential answer at quarterback.

With that in mind, many people are calling for Shedeur Sanders to get a chance.

Sanders, however, is dealing with an injured back, but he raised eyebrows with a recent statement about how he’s staying in Cleveland during the bye week, saying he has to get ‘big ready.’

“I got treatment out here. I gotta get ready. Big ready,” Sanders said.

“I gotta get ready, BIG ready,” – Shedeur Sanders says he’s staying in Cleveland during the bye week 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0VMD2XoBhu — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 30, 2025

Sanders was an accurate passer in college, and while he doesn’t have the strongest arm, he can at least push the ball down the field.

That should be enough to help this anemic offense show some signs of life.

Even if he’s not a long-term solution, the Browns need to evaluate all of their options.

If Sanders turns out to be better than expected, they could use their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to address other positions of need.

If not, they need to move on from him and possibly Gabriel and focus on getting someone else.

After the bye, the Browns will play the New York Jets in Week 10, which could be the right time for Sanders to make his NFL regular-season debut.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Potential Offensive Line Upgrade