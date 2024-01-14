Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

While it’s easy to point fingers after a disappointing and embarrassing loss like the Cleveland Browns had last night to the Houston Texans, not everyone was playing the blame game.

Following their 45-14 shellacking at the hands of a rookie quarterback and surprise playoff team, the Browns were no doubt feeling down and out.

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was having none of it as he greeted Browns players in the tunnel following the game.

Rather than point fingers and take to Twitter to vent about all the things that went wrong, Berry greeted every player, coach, and staff member with a handshake and the words “great season.” (via Ashly Holder on Twitter).

#Browns GM Andrew Berry shook every player, coach and staff hand – told them great season – before entering the locker room after their loss to the Texans. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/I94ucLY7a1 — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) January 14, 2024

As the man who was responsible for dealing with one injury after another, Berry knows firsthand how improbable this season was for the Browns.

He had to deal with the loss of a franchise quarterback and running back, not to mention countless offensive linemen and defensive players.

The fact that he and the Browns coaching staff were able to piece together a team capable of finishing tied for the second-best record in the AFC is nothing short of remarkable.

In the wake of an ending to the season that nobody saw coming, it’s easy to forget exactly how incredible it is that the Browns made the playoffs in the first place.

While that’s likely of little comfort to players and fans right now, it’s something that they can carry with them going into next year, when the Browns will look to make a return to the postseason.