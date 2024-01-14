Browns Nation

Browns GM Had Notable Gesture With Personnel After Texans Game

By

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

While it’s easy to point fingers after a disappointing and embarrassing loss like the Cleveland Browns had last night to the Houston Texans, not everyone was playing the blame game.

Following their 45-14 shellacking at the hands of a rookie quarterback and surprise playoff team, the Browns were no doubt feeling down and out.

However, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was having none of it as he greeted Browns players in the tunnel following the game.

Rather than point fingers and take to Twitter to vent about all the things that went wrong, Berry greeted every player, coach, and staff member with a handshake and the words “great season.” (via Ashly Holder on Twitter).

As the man who was responsible for dealing with one injury after another, Berry knows firsthand how improbable this season was for the Browns.

He had to deal with the loss of a franchise quarterback and running back, not to mention countless offensive linemen and defensive players.

The fact that he and the Browns coaching staff were able to piece together a team capable of finishing tied for the second-best record in the AFC is nothing short of remarkable.

In the wake of an ending to the season that nobody saw coming, it’s easy to forget exactly how incredible it is that the Browns made the playoffs in the first place.

While that’s likely of little comfort to players and fans right now, it’s something that they can carry with them going into next year, when the Browns will look to make a return to the postseason.

Jalin Coblentz
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

