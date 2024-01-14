Browns Nation

Analyst Sends Thankful Message To Browns After Playoff Exit

By

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Last night marked the end of an incredible and unprecedented run for the Cleveland Browns.

Despite losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they were able to do something that no other team has ever done.

Cleveland is the first team ever to start five different quarterbacks in the regular season and still make the playoffs.

When you stop to think about that statistic, it truly is remarkable that the Browns were able to finish at 11-6 in a four-way tie for the second-best record in the AFC.

That’s why many fans, despite being disappointed with how things ended, are nonetheless thankful for a season full of memories, surprises, and highlights.

Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network summed it up perfectly via his Twitter account.

It truly was an amazing season that saw the Browns defeat the odds and see much more success than most people thought they would.

That’s especially true of most analysts who were ready to count them out after they lost Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the year or when they lost Nick Chubb in Week 2.

It was even more true when they turned the offense over to free-agent veteran quarterback Joe Flacco due to a lack of effectiveness in the passing game, despite the fact that Flacco hadn’t been a starter for several years.

Therefore, in spite of a sad finish to the year, it was a remarkable season nonetheless, and most fans will echo the thanks of Siciliano as we look forward to next year.

Jalin Coblentz
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

