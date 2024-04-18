Browns GM Reveals Expectations For Deshaun Watson’s Return

Cleveland fans received their first update about Deshaun Watson on Tuesday, and the ambiguous answers provided by both the quarterback and head coach Kevin Stefanski left more questions than answers as to when the Dawg Pound would see the signal-caller’s return to the field.

Browns GM Andrew Berry provided a more concrete answer that should excite the team’s fans.

Mary Kay Cabot shared Berry’s answer on Twitter, noting the GM’s “expectation” is for Watson to return for the season opener in September.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry is "that's certainly the expectation" that Deshaun Watson will be ready to start the season, but won't make any guarantees. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) April 18, 2024

Berry followed that statement with the caveat he could not guarantee Watson would be ready by that time, but his offseason rehab points to the quarterback’s ability to return for the 2024 regular season.

Cleveland fans last saw Watson play last season during a Week 11 victory over Baltimore.

Watson realized his shoulder injury was more severe than a strained rotator cuff as he continued to hear a clicking sound in his shoulder.

He was sidelined for the season with a glenoid bone fracture in his throwing shoulder, an injury more common in baseball athletes than football players.

The injury required surgery to repair, a procedure Watson underwent soon after the Baltimore contest.

Watson would not give a definitive answer about a timeline to return during his remarks at Tuesday’s press conference, answering instead that he would return as soon as he was able.

In total, Watson played in six games last season for the Browns, throwing for 1,115 yards and seven touchdowns in his limited action.

