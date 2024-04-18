Browns Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman

With less than a week before the 2024 NFL Draft begins, the Cleveland Browns are continuing to add quality players to their roster.

The Browns have been adding players through free agency, as the team only has six draft selections this year.

Insider Tony Grossi shared Cleveland’s latest signing Thursday morning as offensive tackle Germain Ifedi inked a deal with the Browns.

Browns have signed veteran OT-OG Germain Ifedi. Has 83 starts in 102 career games w/ Sea, Chi, Atl. 59 starts at RT, 24 at RG. Last w/ Buf but didn't play. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 18, 2024

Ifedi is an eight-year veteran that will be making his sixth career NFL stop in Cleveland.

The offensive lineman was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks as their first-round selection in 2016, playing four seasons with the team.

In 2020, Ifedi joined the Chicago Bears for two seasons before joining the Atlanta Falcons for one season.

Last season, he started out the year as a member of the Detroit Lions.

Detroit cut Ifedi in August, allowing him to sign with the Buffalo Bills.

In Buffalo, the offensive lineman did not see any action for the AFC East team.

For his career, Ifedi has played in 102 games, starting 83 of those games.

Ifedi is also a versatile offensive lineman, having started 59 games at the right tackle position and 24 times as a right guard.

Cleveland has had multiple offseason transactions involving offensive linemen.

Last week, the team waived guard Drew Forbes and traded tackle Leroy Watson to the Tennessee Titans.

In March, the Browns added guard Hakeem Adeniji and re-signed lineman Michael Dunn.

The team will also have a new offensive line coach this season as Andy Dickerson was named to that role.

