Browns Have 2 Specialists On 2025 Hall Of Fame Ballot

Until recently, the Cleveland Browns have struggled to find success since the organization’s rebirth in 1999.

While the franchise has had multiple standouts over the years, Cleveland’s overall record has been a drag on any players reaching the NFL Hall of Fame due to the team’s lack of success.

Outside of offensive lineman Joe Thomas, few Browns members have come close to being selected for the prestigious honor.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi’s news on X is uplifting for the Dawg Pound.

Grossi noted that two specialists who played part of their careers in Cleveland had been included among the former players on the first NFL Hall of Fame ballots for the 2025 class.

“Among the 167 modern-era players on the first ballot for HOF Class of 2025: Browns specialists extraordinaire Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs,” Grossi wrote.

Cribbs was an undrafted free agent signing for the Browns in 2005, becoming one of the most dangerous return specialists in the NFL.

The 6-foot-1 athlete returned 11 kicks for touchdowns, including eight kick-offs in his 10-year career.

In his career, Cribbs racked up more than 13,400 total return yards and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

Metcalf started his career in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 13 overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft.

The return specialist returned 12 kicks for touchdowns over his career, bringing 10 punts and two kickoffs all the way back for scores.

Metcalf played for six other teams after leaving the Browns in 1994, being one of a select group of players who have played in three different decades in the NFL during his 13-year career.

