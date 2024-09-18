Handford Dixon Names Best Browns WR So Far This Season

The Cleveland Browns made a big move in the offseason.

Jerry Jeudy hadn’t panned out or lived up to the expectations people had from him when he first entered the league, so giving him a contract extension before the start of the season was rather risky.

However, he’s been very good for this team thus far.

As a matter of fact, Browns legend Handford Dixon believes he’s been the best wide receiver on the team over the first two weeks of the season.

Talking on his podcast, he claimed that this wasn’t much of a surprise, as everybody saw how great of a player he could be when he was at the University of Alabama.

Jerry Jeudy has been the #Browns best WR this season. #DawgPound "He was all-world at Alabama; we know this kid can play." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/IrJD4kGPTA — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) September 18, 2024

Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery.

Granted, there were some maturity concerns about Jeudy, but perhaps this was just what kind of push he needed to keep the main thing the main thing.

Also, he grew up idolizing Amari Cooper, and getting to work with him might also be an inspiration.

Through two weeks, he’s logged eight receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown, and while those numbers might not be breath-taking, we have to consider how poorly the offense fared in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeudy looked comfortable and swift in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it seems like he’s starting to develop some strong chemistry with Deshaun Watson.

It’s still early in the season, but the big contract is paying off for the Browns.

