Browns Nation

Saturday, May 25, 2024
Browns Have 3 Veterans Rank In Top 30 Players Over 30

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The average retirement age of NFL athletes is the lowest figure of any professional sport at just 27.6 years old.

Players able to make it to 30 years old are primarily in positions like quarterback or kicker as these athletes’ workload takes less of a physical toll on their bodies than players on the offensive or defensive line.

Yet the Cleveland Browns have five athletes who are 30 years of age or older playing these physically demanding positions.

Three athletes – including two trench specialists – were recognized by PFF this week as the top 30 athletes over 30 years old.

Cleveland defensive end Za’Darius Smith was the highest-rated Browns athlete at No. 19.

PFF explained his inclusion in the list after the 31-year-old logged pass-rushing grades higher than 84.2 each of the past four seasons.

Guard Joel Bitonio was the next player to appear on the list, taking the No. 28 spot.

The 32-year-old’s overall grade for 2023 was the lowest in recent memory at 67.9, but Bitonio has produced solid grades for several years like his 94.1 overall score in 2021.

The final player on PFF’s list was Amari Cooper, who will turn 30 in June.

Cooper was one of seven wide receivers on the list as he earned the No. 29 ranking.

PFF notes that Cooper consistently grades out about 84 each season, and the wide receiver has more than 1,000 yards receiving in four of the past five years.

The No. 1 spot on the list belongs to San Francisco 49ers’ offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and defensive lineman Chris Jones rank second and third, respectively, on PFF’s list.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

