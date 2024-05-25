Analyst Believes 1 Player’s Absence From OTAs Benefits WR Group

Every year, analysts pour over organized team activities (OTAs) to see which players are not in attendance.

Early portions of the OTAs are not mandatory, meaning players can skip these without issue.

One wide receiver’s absence is a problem for the player according to analyst Quincy Carrier.

On the “Ultimate Browns Show” this week, Carrier explained that Elijah Moore’s OTA absence – while helping other receivers make their early mark on new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey – is a bad decision based on Moore’s perceived place on the team.

“He’s not of that class of player that kind of has the privilege to be out here not doing it,” Carrier explained.

Garrett Bush – the host of the program – agreed with Carrier’s assessment, adding that Moore was not in “a certain echelon” of players who can afford to miss opportunities to showcase their talents.

Bush added that players who were present had a chance to earn opportunities Moore could not by skipping the first week of OTAs.

Wide receivers who came to the workout shared the field with two of the team’s best quarterbacks: Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston.

The Browns shared multiple videos on Thursday of Watson connecting with players who have earned little playing time in the regular season, including Cedric Tillman and David Bell.

Both wide receivers were showcased in the offense throughout the week in addition to Michael Woods II and rookie Jamari Thrash, Bush explained.

The Browns’ OTAs will continue over the next three weeks, and the mandatory camp for all players is slated for mid-June.

