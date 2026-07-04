Browns Analyst Calls Out Insider For ‘Absurd’ Myles Garrett Trade Grade

Both the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams swung for the fences this offseason with one of the biggest trades in recent NFL history. When the Browns agreed to move Myles Garrett from Cleveland to LA, they knew they’d receive a huge response with both positive and negative reviews.

Seth Walder of ESPN wasn’t blown away by this trade in terms of what it does for Los Angeles. He also wasn’t pleased with how much it cost the Rams. He gave a C+ grade to the Rams for their offseason moves, while handing the Browns a B+.

That didn’t sit right with Adam Gerstenhaber, who called the Rams’ grade “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“Give the Browns whatever you want. You want to give the Browns an A+, fine,” Gerstenhaber added.

In exchange for Garrett, the Rams had to part ways with edge rusher Jared Verse along with first-, second-, and third-round picks. According to Walder, that was simply too much, even though Garrett is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year and just set the single-season sack record.

Walder believes that Verse alone was enough for Garrett, and all of the picks on top were adding on more assets than necessary. That is why he feels the Rams didn’t play this trade correctly, and the Browns walked away with a lot more than they deserved.

Gerstenhaber doesn’t agree with that take, probably because he feels that Garrett is a generational talent who is going to bring a lot to Los Angeles.

Time will tell which team was the victor in this trade. If Garrett continues to play as he has, he may guide LA back to the Super Bowl.

But if Verse keeps growing and those draft picks become future superstars, it’ll be hard to argue against Walder and his middling grade for the Rams.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What Could Tip The Browns' QB Competition