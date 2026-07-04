Insider Reveals What Could Tip The Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns may have had good reason to extend their quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders into training camp. Sanders reportedly showed enough improvement to remain in contention for the job, and Todd Monken likely wants to make completely sure that his most important decision as a first-time NFL head coach is the right one.

But it’s also possible that something else is in play. After Watson seemed to take the lead during minicamps and OTAs, the Browns may want him to pass one final test before handing him the reins.

Insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk recently revealed that Watson’s presence at the team’s facility during his time off could tip the Browns’ QB competition in his favor.

“Deshaun Watson, Browns quarterback, he’s back in the Cleveland facility working out in advance of training camp. It’s beyond the fact that he’s there to work out and help himself get better. That stuff gets noticed, and that becomes a factor when the competition starts. If you’re the starting quarterback, you want to see the commitment. I think it’s relevant. There’s only one quarterback. You gotta view it as a competition that you intend to win. It could be the difference if it’s close when it’s all said and done,” Florio said.

Monken had said that he wanted to have a starting quarterback in place coming out of the final minicamp, which ended in mid-June. Instead, he has kept the competition going until training camp begins later this month, perhaps to see how Watson and Sanders react to the door remaining open.

If Watson had already been named the starting quarterback, he may have treated the time in between with a lesser sense of urgency. Now, knowing he doesn’t have the job wrapped up, not only does he have to stay on top of his game physically, but he still has to make an impression on the coaching staff. If he were posting social media photos of a tropical vacation, rather than videos of his latest workout, that would send a completely different message.

Watson also said he plans to hold a passing camp with teammates in Florida before camp begins. Sanders is also expected to be on hand, which he likely has to do to convey his seriousness about the task ahead of him.

Despite these positive developments, the outlook for the Browns’ quarterbacks is among the worst in the NFL, but it is encouraging that both of their potential starters are willing to do whatever it takes to be the choice for Week 1.

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