Insider Predicts Massive Season For Former Browns Star

Cleveland Browns fans will try very hard to forget about Myles Garrett, now that he’s been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. But it will be difficult to avoid checking in on the defensive end to see what kind of season he is having with his new team.

Browns fans marked off every sack Garrett earned last season, especially after his early pace put him in line for the NFL record. Though he slowed a bit later in the campaign, he was finally able to break the mark in the last game of the season, earning his 23rd to surpass Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt.

It was the 14th 20-sack season since they became an official NFL statistic in 1982. Only J.J. Watt has done it more than once in that time.

With that in mind, insider Ben Solak of ESPN is predicting a massive season for the former Browns star, saying Garrett will become the second player to post multiple official 20-sack seasons.

“Myles Garrett will hit 20 sacks,” Solak wrote. “Of course, opportunities do not guarantee sacks. Garrett never had more than 16 sacks in a season until he hit 23 in 2025. It’s hard to get 20-plus sacks even in perfect context. But again, I can’t really find a good reason to say Garrett’s going to be worse in 2026 besides regression. And if his sack rate regresses but his total opportunities for sacks increase … he should be in range of repeating a 20-sack year. Bonkers stuff.”

Solak points out that based on retroactive sack charting, Deacon Jones is the only player to ever have consecutive 20-sack seasons, doing so in 1967 and 1968. The Hall of Famer is also the only player to have three 20-sack seasons, with his first coming in 1964.

Mark Gastineau also has two 20-sack seasons, in 1981 and 1984. So, if Garrett were to post his second, it would be a major historic achievement.

Garrett is already the youngest player to reach 100 career sacks, and he had the most sacks of any player before turning 30 years old. So this accomplishment would not be out of the question, particularly because he is likely to have plenty of chances with the Rams potentially holding more late-game leads than the Browns ever did while he was with Cleveland.

While newcomer Jared Verse provides a lot of hope for the Browns’ future, it would be bittersweet to see Garrett set another NFL record for someone else.

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Insider Calls For 2 Browns Defenders To Step Up In 2026