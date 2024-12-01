Browns Nation

Saturday, November 30, 2024
Browns Have A Surprising Stat Against Teams With A Winning Record This Season

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season hoping to get back in the playoffs.

That’s not likely to be the case.

Their free-fall in the first couple of months of the season is proving to be quite costly, and so was the decision to stick with Deshaun Watson despite his struggles.

Even so, while the team hasn’t lived up to expectations, they’ve been far better than expected against winning teams.

As pointed out by Dov Kleiman on X, the Browns are tied for the ninth-best winning percentage against winning teams this season (40%).

The Browns won two huge divisional games, taking down the Baltimore Ravens first and the Pittsburgh Steelers later.

Kevin Stefanski has done a solid job against divisional opponents lately, and the defense always seems to rise to the occasion when they come across an AFC North foe.

Technically, the Browns still have a chance to make the playoffs, albeit a slim one.

They would likely have to win out the season, which is easier said than done.

They will look to string wins together for the first time all year, but things won’t get much easier after beating the Steelers.

The Denver Broncos have proven to be a tough team to get past, and getting them at home only makes it more difficult.

However, the Browns, as shown in the graphic, haven’t shied away from facing strong teams, so perhaps they’ll perform their best on Monday night.

Browns Nation