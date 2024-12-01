Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Rookie WR Could See Increased Playing Time On Monday

Browns Rookie WR Could See Increased Playing Time On Monday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be a bit undermanned on Monday.

According to Tony Grossi, they have ruled out 5 players for Monday’s game.

With Cedric Tillman ruled out, rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash might finally be in for an expanded role, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

“Thrash seems the most-likely to be next in line for some reps if Tillman is unable to go,” Cabot said.

Notably, the rookie wideout drew praise in training camp, and some thought he would be in for a bigger role right out of the gate.

Instead, he’s only made four appearances, logging one catch in 37 snaps.

The Browns don’t have much to lose in the season, so they might use the remainder of the campaign to give younger players, such as Thrash, an expanded look.

Thrash showed glimpses of strong play during the preseason, but he’s been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart.

That hasn’t changed even after Amari Cooper was traded.

The Browns will look to string wins together for the first time all season and keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

The Broncos’ stout defense will be a massive challenge, so having someone they haven’t prepared for out there could give the Browns an unexpected boost in this primetime contest.

NEXT:  Former Player Reveals How Browns Should Give Deshaun Watson Competition
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation