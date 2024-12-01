Browns Rookie WR Could See Increased Playing Time On Monday

The Cleveland Browns will be a bit undermanned on Monday.

According to Tony Grossi, they have ruled out 5 players for Monday’s game.

Browns rule out for the Broncos game: OT Jedrick Wills, WR Cedric Tillman, FS Juan Thornhill, DT Sam Kamara, CB Myles Harden. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 30, 2024

With Cedric Tillman ruled out, rookie wide receiver Jamari Thrash might finally be in for an expanded role, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com:

“Thrash seems the most-likely to be next in line for some reps if Tillman is unable to go,” Cabot said.

Notably, the rookie wideout drew praise in training camp, and some thought he would be in for a bigger role right out of the gate.

Instead, he’s only made four appearances, logging one catch in 37 snaps.

The Browns don’t have much to lose in the season, so they might use the remainder of the campaign to give younger players, such as Thrash, an expanded look.

Thrash showed glimpses of strong play during the preseason, but he’s been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart.

That hasn’t changed even after Amari Cooper was traded.

The Browns will look to string wins together for the first time all season and keep their slim postseason hopes alive.

The Broncos’ stout defense will be a massive challenge, so having someone they haven’t prepared for out there could give the Browns an unexpected boost in this primetime contest.

