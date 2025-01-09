Browns Have Completed Interview With Candidate For OC Job

The Cleveland Browns are looking to revamp their offense.

Ken Dorsey didn’t get much of a chance and was fired after just one season.

He only got to call plays on offense for the second half of the season, and the results weren’t that encouraging.

Needless to say, the team will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of a replacement.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, they’ve already completed one interview for the vacancy.

The #Browns have interviewed Tommy Rees for their vacant OC job, as the TEs coach and passing game specialist gets the chance for a promotion, sources say. The former #Bama OC who also played QB at Notre Dame is a fast-riser. pic.twitter.com/0JuzgcBand — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2025

They turned to a familiar face by interviewing an in-house candidate.

Tight ends coach and passing game specialist Tommy Rees is seriously considering a promotion.

Rees joined the team before the start of last season.

His only previous experience in the league was as an offensive assistant coach with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2016.

Rees also served as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023 after holding the same titles with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish back in 2021 and 2022.

A former quarterback for Notre Dame, he went undrafted back in 2014 and was a part of the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.

The Browns ranked near the bottom of the standings in most offensive stats last season.

Much of that was due to Deshaun Watson’s subpar play and all the injuries and struggles on the offensive line.

Both of those issues need to be addressed in the offseason, perhaps even more urgently than finding a new offensive coordinator for this team.

NEXT:

Mike Bloomgren Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns