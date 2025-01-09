Mike Bloomgren Reveals His Thoughts On Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns didn’t need much time to realize they needed to make some big changes during the offseason.

Shortly after the end of the season, they parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey and Offensive Line coach Andy Dickerson, which were unsurprising moves.

They didn’t wait long to find Dickerson’s replacement, either.

They hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren to be their next offensive line coach.

Shortly after, he talked about his excitement for joining the organization (via Brad Stainbrook):

“I am excited about joining this organization,” said Bloomgren. “From the Haslams to the alignment with Andrew and Kevin, I think it’s an exciting time to be here. The commitment that they all have to making this place great, and making another playoff run, is everything I want to be a part of. I think as a coach, we exist for the players and that’s always going to be the case. I also think it’s our job to give them clear direction of how to do things. I know there’s a Hall of Fame player here in Joel Bitonio. I think there are some really good pieces, and we have to see exactly how they can fit and see exactly how this offense gets formed, but I am excited about the potential with that group.”

Bloomgren had been at Rice since 2018, leading the program to consecutive bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023.



Bloomgren’s first NFL stint was in 2007, when he joined the New York Jets as an offensive quality control coach under Brian Schottenheimer and Bill Callahan.

There are plenty of doubts about the Browns’ veteran offensive line, especially with Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin potentially leaving the team.

He’s going to have his work cut out for him after an injury-riddled and subpar season by that unit.

