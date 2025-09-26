Browns Have Found A Surprising Defensive Game-Changer

Since Cleveland hired Andrew Berry as its general manager, the franchise has spent numerous resources on its defensive line.

The Browns have used several draft picks and free-agent signings to bolster their defensive front, and Berry has often said finding players for “the trenches” is one of his priorities.

This year, the AFC North franchise appears to have found the right pieces to surround perennial Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

Analyst John Kosko unsurprisingly called the Browns’ defensive front four the best in the NFL, and he revealed one player as the biggest game-changer for the Browns: Maliek Collins.

“While Garrett’s dominance is expected, Collins has been the breakout story—his 22.4% pass-rush win rate leads all interior defenders and is comparable to Aaron Donald territory. While sustaining that level over a full season is unlikely, it underscores just how impressive Collins has been through three weeks,” Kosko wrote.

Collins has the fourth-best defensive lineman grade in the NFL, according to PFF.

He’s part of a defense that has stymied two of the top rushing offenses in back-to-back weeks.

The 30-year-old veteran came to the Browns after spending one season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cleveland signed him during the free agency period, offering him a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.

Thus far, he’s started every game for the Browns, and he’s recorded 1.5 sacks and five total tackles.

NEXT:

Bruce Drennan Calls Out Kevin Stefanski For QB Decision