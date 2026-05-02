Browns Make Big Contract Move With Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns may be done with the draft, but they aren’t finished tweaking their roster. And their plans aren’t all about finding new players; they’re also about working on existing contracts to make them more palatable.

On Saturday, Tom Pelissero reported that the Browns had agreed to a restructured contract with offensive tackle Dawand Jones. For the last few months, Jones has been at the center of numerous questions and speculation about his future.

This new deal will allow Jones to get paid, but in a manner that gives the Browns more cash to play with.

“The Browns and OT Dawand Jones agreed to a restructured deal for 2026 worth $1.5 million, including $1.145M guaranteed. Jones, who has 20 NFL starts, had been due $3.674M after hitting an escalator. This frees up cash and cap for Cleveland while Jones gets some guaranteed money,” Pelissero wrote.

The Browns and OT Dawand Jones agreed to a restructured deal for 2026 worth $1.5 million, including $1.145M guaranteed. Jones, who has 20 NFL starts, had been due $3.674M after hitting an escalator. This frees up cash and cap for Cleveland while Jones gets some guaranteed money. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2026

The 24-year-old Jones was a starter for two years during his time at Ohio State. While there, he was named third-team All-Big 10 twice and was also selected for second-team All-American.

Jones then came to the NFL and was selected in the fourth round with the No. 111 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

During his three years in Cleveland, Jones has shown some moments of greatness playing as both the left and right tackle. Unfortunately, he has also experienced multiple setbacks with three season-ending injuries in as many years. That cast a lot of doubt on Jones’ future, especially as general manager Andrew Berry worked hard to find more stability and structure at left and right tackle.

When the Browns drafted Spencer Fano last week, many Browns fans thought the writing was on the wall and that Jones could be headed for the exit or a much more limited role.

This change from the Browns means that, no matter what, Jones is set to get paid. But that doesn’t mean he’ll receive a lot of time to shine in the new season, unless he can show his value. He might be viewed as insurance for the team, someone who can play backup and be called upon if injuries flare up.

This solution answers many people’s questions about Jones and the Browns. He is still with the team and is getting paid, but no one is quite sure how much he’ll play in 2026.

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