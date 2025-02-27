Browns Have Met With 3 QB Prospects This Week

Even if Deshaun Watson were healthy, the Cleveland Browns would most likely still go after a quarterback in the offseason.

They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and, with it, a chance to get their next signal caller.

With that in mind, they’re doing their due diligence on several signal-callers.

According to a report by NFL.com, the Browns have already met with Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jalen Milroe:

“Stefanski said the Browns have spoken with QB prospects Jalen Milroe, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward this week,” according to NFL.com.

The Browns’ head coach will reportedly have a hands-on approach to the offense.

The team will reportedly give him more freedom and power on offense than ever before, including a big input on their next quarterback.

Ward has the highest ceiling among all of this year’s quarterback prospects.

His arm talent and athleticism are mesmerizing, although his decision-making and footwork need work.

Those aren’t issues with Sanders, who excels with his old-school fundamentals.

Nevertheless, he’s not very mobile or explosive, and his arm talent is just average.

Then, we find Milroe, who already played for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

That gives him a bit of a jump start, and he’s also a privileged athlete who can extend plays with his legs, but he’s the worst passer of all of these players.

There’s a big case to be made for the Browns to sign a bridge quarterback in free agency and wait another year to get their rookie gunslinger.

Then again, this is the most important position, so they might choose to take a more aggressive approach instead.

