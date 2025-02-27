Analyst Sends Warning Message To Browns About Potential QB Draft Pick

The Cleveland Browns having the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft could be a blessing or a curse, depending on how you look at it.

On one hand, this is an opportunity for the Browns to discover a player who could transform the future of the franchise, someone who can make them better on Day 1.

While this possibility exists, Browns fans are vehemently aware of the team’s history in the draft, knowing that they’ve made plenty of mistakes along the way.

Analyst and Browns fan Jay Crawford talked about the draft on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” wanting to make sure the Browns take their time and make the right decision with this pick.

“If the Browns take Cam Ward at two, let’s go! I’m the biggest Ward fan, I just want to make sure all the conversations are had prior, that we get this right. Because this organization more than any in the entire league, cannot get it wrong again, we can’t,” Crawford said.

Cam Ward rumors 👀 pic.twitter.com/tp2772vNUd — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) February 26, 2025

Cam Ward is widely viewed as the top quarterback prospect on the board, but the Tennesee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick and are also in need of a new quarterback.

But, if they are higher on edge rusher Abdul Carter or cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, the Browns could have their pick of any quarterback they want at No. 2.

Crawford is elated at the potential for his favorite team to nab Ward but still wants to make sure they cross their t’s and dot their I’s during the process.

NEXT:

Ohio State Prospect Says He Emulates His Game After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah