Deshaun Watson Assesses Blame For Giants Loss

The Browns started the game by recovering a fumble deep in New York’s territory, a turnover from the Giants that Cleveland capitalized on the very next play.

After that stroke of luck, Cleveland went eight straight drives without scoring points, and the Giants scored all 21 points in the first half of their victory over the Browns on Sunday.

Analysts will point the blame at multiple items, including the depleted offensive line that featured two centers and a tackle lining up as a guard by the end of the game.

Yet Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson provided perhaps the clearest picture of who is at fault in Cleveland’s 21-15 loss to New York.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared on X who Watson blamed for the team’s poor showing.

“We’re not blaming anybody,” Watson said, adding, “There’s throws that I missed, that (we) could have capitalized (on) … So all this is a team effort.”

He is right.

In other words, Watson believes the team – and not individual players – is at fault for one horrendous showing on Sunday.

The makeshift offensive line was already short one starter as Jack Conklin was a scratch due to his new hamstring injury, but eight sacks for 48 yards is not acceptable.

Jedrick Wills, James Hudson, and Wyatt Teller left their spots on the offensive line due to injuries, leaving a true makeshift unit blocking for Watson by the game’s end.

But the linemen cannot be blamed for dropped passes, and the team had multiple catchable balls dropped by receivers, including a crucial fourth-and-five pass that hit Cedric Tillman in the chest.

Defensively, Cleveland was better in the second half, but the team allowed nearly 200 yards off offense in the first half and three scores to the Giants as they put this game out of reach.

