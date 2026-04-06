Analyst Reveals Expectations If Browns Draft Carnell Tate

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a somewhat uncomfortable situation heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. They have a glaring need for a wide receiver; the top prospect at that position is likely to be on the board when they pick at No. 6 overall, but Carnell Tate may not be worthy of a choice that high.

So, the Browns are going to have to decide how closely their need aligns with Tate’s value, and then draft him if they find that to be a reasonable equation. If not, they may look to trade back and either take him later in the round or select someone else from a deep, wide receiver class.

If the Browns do draft Tate, analyst Daryl Ruiter has revealed some lofty expectations for the Ohio State product: to become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

“If they take Tate, then my expectation would be is that he would be the No. 1 wide receiver. If you’re a top 10 draft pick, it should be thought that you’re going to come in and be a game changer, be the No. 1 receiver in that room. They need a No. 1 wide receiver so they can move Jerry Jeudy back to being the No. 2.”

"My expectation is he would be the number 1 WR… If you're a top 10 draft pick it should be thought you're going to come in here and be a game changer. (Browns) need a number 1 WR so they can move Jerry Jeudy back to WR2." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN on expectations for Carnell Tate if… pic.twitter.com/6tZhPklboM — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 6, 2026

As Ruiter points out, in a draft with more top-end talent overall, Tate would likely not be a top 10 pick. For example, this year’s draft has just one quarterback prospect who may be a first-round pick at all, and that is Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, who is a virtual certainty to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 1 overall.

In 2025, two-way star Travis Hunter was the only wide receiver taken in the top six, by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 overall pick they acquired in a trade with the Browns. In 2024, Marvin Harrison Jr. (No. 4) and Malik Nabers (No. 6) fit that criteria.

Tate is not seen as a prospect in quite the same way as Hunter, Harrison, and Nabers were when they entered the draft. He does have the size and production a team would want from a No. 1 wideout, but he may not have the upside of those other players.

With the Browns looking to bolster their wide receivers, in part by putting Jeudy in a role he is more suited for, they could select Tate and be thrilled with that choice, but he would have a lot of expectations to live up to.

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