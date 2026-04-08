Todd Monken Shuts Down Concerns About Myles Garrett

With the Cleveland Browns recently beginning a voluntary offseason program, which is starting earlier than usual due to all the new faces in the building, there was one notable absence. Many veterans reported getting a head start on the 2026 season and starting to build chemistry with their new teammates, but star pass rusher Myles Garrett was not one of them.

This isn’t out of the ordinary for Garrett, as he typically does his offseason training away from the team and hasn’t always shown up for voluntary workouts. Obviously, whatever Garrett has done in the past has worked just fine, so there is no reason for concern. Of course, some are still perplexed by his absence and are wondering if there is a deeper issue at play here.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently shared a quote from head coach Todd Monken that should alleviate some of those concerns.

“Todd Monken: ‘Myles (Garrett) will be ready. I’m not worried about Myles,'” said Oyefusi on X.

Todd Monken: "Myles [Garrett] will be ready. I'm not worried about Myles." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 8, 2026

If Monken isn’t worried, then nobody should be worried. The trade rumors circulating around Garrett of late were shut down over and over again by people inside the building and in the media, so Browns fans should be at ease that their single-season sack king will be ready to roll come Week 1.

Garrett had 23 sacks, 33 tackles for loss, and 39 quarterback hits in 2025. The presence of rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger helped provide an immediate boost to the front seven and finally free up Garrett a bit more, and it will be fun to see how they can collectively build off that success under a new regime.

If anybody has earned patience and the benefit of the doubt, it’s Myles Garrett, who has never left any room for doubters to question his production on the field or his preparation heading into a season.

Even though some in the media have a problem with this development, Monken knows what he is doing and is letting his superstar ramp up at his own pace.

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