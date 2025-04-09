Browns Hosted 3 QB Prospects For Visits On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are looking for their next quarterback.

They’re keeping all their options open, knowing that they can’t afford to leave the NFL Draft without another signal-caller.

That’s why, shortly after meeting with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, they hosted three quarterbacks at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea: Tyler Shough, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot:

“Fresh off their trip to Boulder, Colorado, for dinner with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter and their NFL showcase, the Browns continue to do their diligence on top college quarterbacks,” Cabot wrote. “On Tuesday, they hosted three of them at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea in Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Louisville’s Tyler Shough.”

The Browns have the No. 2 pick, and while Shedeur Sanders was projected to be the second player off the board for most of the pre-draft process, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.

Sanders will likely be the second quarterback taken, but he might not go to Cleveland.

Most scouts have Dart as QB3 in this class, and he’s not likely to be available in the second round, so unless the Browns trade up or he inexplicably slips, it’s hard to believe he will join the team.

Shough, on the other hand, seems to be one of the most talented and NFL-ready prospects in this class, but he has a long history of injuries and will be 26 next season.

Last but not least, Milroe has ties to the Browns because of his relationship with Tommy Rees, and he’s one of the most athletic and intriguing prospects, but he’s also quite raw and might need a year or two before being ready.

