Browns May Be Considering Change At Key Position

There is a lot of focus on what the Cleveland Browns need to do to improve their offense this offseason, especially with offensive guru Todd Monken taking over at head coach. Cleveland has scored the fewest points in the NFL over the past two years, but there is a lot of reason to believe improvement is on the way.

One area of the team that hasn’t received a lot of attention is special teams, mostly because there are bigger fish to fry. Special teams wasn’t the biggest issue, but there is a key position up in the air this offseason that the Browns are reportedly already exploring solutions for.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi recently took to X to shed light on Cleveland’s punting situation. Corey Bojorquez is hitting free agency and Special Teams Coordinator Byron Storer acknowledged that all options are on the table.

“With punter Corey Bojorquez slated to be a free agent, Byron Storer acknowledged the team is ‘exploring all options’ but said he has a lot of respect for Bojorquez,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns have a lot on their plate with two first-round draft picks coming up, so there are obviously bigger fish to fry, but that doesn’t mean a great punter won’t help this offense immensely. Winning the field position battle is critical for a team on the rise, so Bojorquez averaging the eighth-fewest yards per punt in the league last year is an area where the team can improve.

He also punted an absurd 91 times, which was 13 times more than anybody else in the league. Maybe his leg was tired from punting so much.

Whoever the punter is in 2026, the Browns cannot allow them to punt the ball away that much. Bojorquez also led the league with 89 punts in 2024 and ranked fourth in 2023, although he averaged four more yards per punt in each of those years than he did last season.

There’s certainly a world where Bojorquez comes back, but he undoubtedly left some meat on the bone last season. He also had only 23 punts placed inside the 20 and had two punts blocked, so his performance, combined with Storer’s vague comments make you wonder if a new punter will be coming to town in ’26.

