Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Hype Up Star Duo At Training Camp

Browns Hype Up Star Duo At Training Camp

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry put a lot of work into rebuilding his wide receiver room.

Then he signed tight end Jordan Akins to the Cleveland Browns roster.

More targets might be key to helping Deshaun Watson find his passing champion form.

But when they hyped up their best offensive tandem, the Browns’ social media team knew who to turn to.

All the receivers in the world in a pass-first offense won’t affect Nick Chubb’s status with the Browns.

Chubb remains the most-feared weapon in Cleveland’s attack.

And with a vintage version of Watson sharing the backfield, Chubb could have his best season yet.

We have to agree with the Browns’ contention that the pair will put fear in opponents’ hearts.

 

Nick Chubb Set For Huge Season 

Opposing defenses have routinely stacked the box and forced Cleveland to throw throughout Chubb’s career.

Cleveland has never had a quarterback consistent enough to persuade them to stop.

And Kevin Stefanski’s offensive game plan didn’t do the trick, either.

But in 2023, the team is finally ready to jump into the pass-first mentality of the NFL.

After Watson’s dismal 2022 debut, defenses might initially lean toward stopping Chubb again.

But eventually, a successful passing attack should force them to shift their focus.

Berry was able to keep his offensive line intact for 2023, and that also bodes well for the running game.

And Chubb might finally be set up to grab that elusive NFL rushing title.

 

Watson Has A Full Toolbox 

Watson once led the NFL in passing, despite throwing under pressure as a habit.

And even though his tendency to hold the ball too long contributes to his sack total, he has never had a line like he does now.

One could argue that, even without DeAndre Hopkins, Watson has a stronger top-to-bottom receiving group, too.

The addition of Akins might feel comfortable, but David Njoku is a superior tight end.

And while Watson had a strong 1-2 punch, he didn’t have WR-3 or 4 like Marquise Goodwin and Elijah Moore.

Watson’s time-to-throw might elicit memories of a less-accomplished former Cleveland quarterback.

But the difference is easy to see, as Watson keeps his eyes downfield and can lead or anticipate receivers.

Throw in a better sense of when to run, and it’s easy to see why the Browns chose to hype up Watson alongside Chubb.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Star Warns The NFL About Elijah Moore This Season

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns gestures while running off the field following his team's 27-14 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Jimmy Haslam Makes Strong Statement On Deshaun Watson

23 hours ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Gets Real On Expectations For The Offense In 2023

2 days ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What Are Realistic Expectations For Rookie WR Cedric Tillman?

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Joins Teammates for Monday's Practice Session

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during pregame warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement On Elijah Moore's Work Ethic

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper Gets Positive Update On Minor Injury

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nick Chubb Confirms He's Working With Other RBs To Fix Major NFL Issue

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Suffers Minor Injury In Practice

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson Will Miss Big Preseason Game For Browns

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fans React To Deshaun Watson's Low Madden 24 Rating

5 days ago

Marquise Goodwin #11 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field on November 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Marquise Goodwin Sets High Expectations For Browns In 2023

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Says AFC North Is Starting To Fear The Browns

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Could Break 43-Year-Old Record Next Season

6 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Video Shows Wild Nick Chubb Workout

6 days ago

Boston Scott #35 of the Philadelphia Eagles is pursued by Andrew Sendejo #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns Player Shares Humorous Message About The Team

7 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Houston Texans at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 31-21.

Nick Chubb Leads Madden 24 In Elite Category

7 days ago

Perrion Winfrey #97 and Tommy Togiai #93 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a fumble recover by Winfrey during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Release Perrion Winfrey After Report Of Police Investigation

1 week ago

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Joe Thomas Getting His HOF Jacket

1 week ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Reveals Nick Chubb's Ranking For 2023 Season

1 week ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Left Out Of Latest ESPN Ranking

1 week ago

Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk #51 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble for a turnover during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Rocky Journey To The NFL

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Tease New Helmets For 2023 Season

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares High Expectations For Browns This Fall

1 week ago

Browns Star Warns The NFL About Elijah Moore This Season

No more pages to load