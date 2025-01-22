Browns Insider Believes Team Could Have Interest In Will Howard

The College Football Playoff showcased Ohio State quarterback Will Howard at his finest with a performance that may have sent his NFL Draft stock soaring.

His numbers tell the story, connecting on 82 of 109 passes for 1,150 yards, with eight touchdowns against just two interceptions in four playoff games culminating with a national championship.

One insider recently shared his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns potentially selecting Howard in the later stages of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“We talked about reconstructing this quarterback room. If you pick a Will Howard in the fifth round, you got your QB3. He’s your third quarterback. And you just see what you got over the next couple years,” Tony Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

Howard’s composure under pressure stood out throughout the playoff run.

His ability to command the offense while maintaining his cool in crucial moments played a big role in Ohio State’s title run.

The possibility of Howard joining the Browns adds intrigue, especially because he wrapped up his college career in the state.

But Howard’s playoff success might just be the start. The upcoming pre-draft process, including the Senior Bowl, NFL Combine and Ohio State’s Pro Day, offers more opportunities to boost his stock.

Already viewed as a solid Day 2 prospect, Howard could become an attractive option for the Browns if they decide not to use the No. 2 overall pick on a quarterback, or if they trade down to acquire more assets.

He could be their developmental pick in the later rounds, offering long-term potential while they maintain veteran stability in the short term.

