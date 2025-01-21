Analyst Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Return In 2025

The Cleveland Browns chose continuity in the offseason.

They didn’t part ways with Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry after a 3-14 season.

Notably, that didn’t sit well with Daryl Ruiter.

The well-known Browns analyst expressed on X his disapproval of the team’s choice to retain both, stating that this is why he doubts their ability to improve in the offseason.

“The #Browns get no quarter from me. The same people who brought you that 3-14 crap sandwich last season are back. And if you want to believe they’re going to sprinkle some magic fairy dust that is going to make this all better in an offseason, go right ahead. I live in reality,” Ruiter posted.

Of course, it’s fair and understandable to be angry and disappointed after such a tough campaign.

Then again, as much as they were responsible for the 3-14 season, they were also responsible for an 11-6 campaign and a playoff berth in the prior campaign.

Teams that constantly change head coaches and general managers rarely succeed.

Jimmy Haslam had given them both contract extensions after the 2023 campaign, so he clearly believes in their long-term vision.

Granted, that doesn’t mean they should get a pass forever.

If things don’t work out early in 2025, it would be hard to make a case for them holding onto their jobs for much longer.

However, last season figured to be more of an outlier.

Despite Deshaun Watson’s struggles, some reports indicate that the choice to keep him as the starter originated with the higher-ups, making it unfair to hold the coach responsible.

Furthermore, although Andrew Berry acquired Watson and provided him with that unfavorable contract, many fans supported that choice at the time.

