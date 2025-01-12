Browns Insider Believes Team Could Lose Assistant Coach To Mike Vrabel

The Cleveland Browns missed their chance to hire Mike Vrabel to be their head coach.

Now, they could lose another top assistant because of him.

At least, that’s how Browns insider Tony Grossi feels.

Upon hearing the news of Vrabel being appointed as the New England Patriots head coach, he wondered whether he would also request permission to take his former Patriots teammate, Bubba Ventrone.

Does he request permission to take Bubba Ventrone, his former Pats teammate? https://t.co/neYE8IuuXo — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 12, 2025

Ventrone has been the Browns’ special teams coordinator for the past couple of seasons, and he’s one of the best in the business.

He’s done a solid job at the position for the most part, even though there were some major struggles at the kicker position this season.

Vrabel will likely try to lure Ventrone to Foxborough, considering that they also worked together in Cleveland this season.

Some fans urged the Browns to move on from Kevin Stefanski this season.

It wasn’t just that the team wasn’t playing well but also that having Vrabel in the building made him an obvious candidate, not to mention one of the few replacements who could’ve been an upgrade.

The Browns, however, opted to run it back with their current brass of head coach and general manager for at least another season.

They’ve been hunting for a new offensive coordinator for the past week or so.

Hopefully, they won’t have to add a new special teams coordinator to their to-do list because of Vrabel’s new head coaching position.

