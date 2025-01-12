Browns Nation

Sunday, January 12, 2025
Browns Among Teams With Most Cap Space Carryover Into Next Season

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have not had a fun go of it lately after having to endure a 3-14 season and recently getting the news that Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles again, which means he’ll likely carry a $72.9 million cap hit next season without playing a game.

However, it’s not all bad.

The Browns have plenty of cap space that will carry over into next season, so hopefully, the front office can make some big changes to the roster.

Dov Kleiman shared on X via Jason of Over The Cap that the Browns are carrying over just under $42 million into next season, which is the second-most in the league and should be more than enough for the Browns to make some helpful additions to the team this offseason.

The San Francisco 49ers lead the league with $50 million in cap carryover, while the New York Jets are last with $345,000.

Cleveland could clear even more space by trading Myles Garrett, who has already stated that he is not interested in participating in a rebuild.

It’s tough to envision the Browns not being in a rebuilding year in 2025.

The Browns’ cap situation is a mixed bag.

They still owe Watson a jaw-dropping amount of money and have about $37 million in dead cap space due to the Amari Cooper and Za’Darius Smith trades.

However, if Jedrick Wills walks and Joel Bitonio retires, as he has hinted at, this team could still have plenty of flexibility.

Browns Nation