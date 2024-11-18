Browns Nation

Sunday, November 17, 2024
Jerry Jeudy Reached An Impressive Speed With TD On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs after a catch in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were unable to close the deal in New Orleans on Sunday, falling 35-14 to the Saints after going into the fourth quarter tied at 14.

Cleveland reached that point partially off the arm of veteran quarterback Jameis Winston as he completed 30 of his 46 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns.

One of those touchdowns was significant for more than just keeping the game close, however.

According to the X account Next Gen Stats, Winston’s 89-yard deep touchdown throw to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hit a significant milestone and accomplished a feat no Browns receiver had since 2022.

“Jeudy reached a top speed of 20.74 mph, the fastest speed by a Browns WR since Week 8, 2022 (Amari Cooper hit 20.88 mph), gaining 67 yards after catch, +37 YAC over expected (most by a Browns receiver since 2021),” the post explained.

The video provides the route that Jeudy took to catch the pass, including where Winston connected with the wide receiver and how he was able to pick up a blocker along the way to complete his 89-yard touchdown reception.

Winston’s touchdown throw was the longest of his career while Jeudy’s reception was the second-longest in his professional career.

In 2021, Jeudy caught a pass from Denver’s Drew Locke and took it 92 yards for a touchdown to establish his personal best.

The play also was tied for the fourth-longest passing play in the Browns’ team history.

Jeudy’s reception was also the first play over 40 yards for Cleveland this season.

The Browns return home in Week 11, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers as Cleveland looks to end a two-game losing streak.

Browns Nation